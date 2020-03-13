Shares of HE Down 13.2% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hawaiian Elec (NYSE:HE) on February 27th, 2020 at $45.99. In approximately 2 weeks, Hawaiian Elec has returned 13.24% as of today's recent price of $39.90.

Over the past year, Hawaiian Elechas traded in a range of $38.25 to $50.55 and are now at $39.65. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. is a diversified holding company that delivers a variety of services to the people of Hawaii. The Company's subsidiaries offer electric utilities, savings banks, and other businesses, primarily in the state of Hawaii.

