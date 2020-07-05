Shares of HCP Down 6.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) on October 28th, 2019 at $35.78. In approximately 6 months, Hcp Inc has returned 5.98% as of today's recent price of $33.64.

Hcp Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $37.93 and a 52-week low of $29.50 and are now trading 14% above that low price at $33.64 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

HCP, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Trust invests in health care related real estate properties such as senior housing, life sciences, medical offices, hospitals, and skilled nursing homes throughout the United States.

