Shares of HCCI Down 9.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Heritage-Crystal (NASDAQ:HCCI) on January 10th, 2020 at $29.53. In approximately 2 months, Heritage-Crystal has returned 9.41% as of today's recent price of $26.75.

In the past 52 weeks, Heritage-Crystal share prices have been bracketed by a low of $21.90 and a high of $32.58 and are now at $26.75, 22% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. provides cleaning services. The Company offers parts cleaning, solvent disposal management, used oil collection, oil re-refinery, field, aqua filtration, and vacuum truck services. Heritage-Crystal Clean serves customers in the United States.

