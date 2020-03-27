Shares of HCCI Down 43.9% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Heritage-Crystal (NASDAQ:HCCI) on January 10th, 2020 at $29.53. In approximately 3 months, Heritage-Crystal has returned 43.85% as of today's recent price of $16.58.

Heritage-Crystal share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $32.58 and a 52-week low of $11.30 and are now trading 47% above that low price at $16.58 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. provides cleaning services. The Company offers parts cleaning, solvent disposal management, used oil collection, oil re-refinery, field, aqua filtration, and vacuum truck services. Heritage-Crystal Clean serves customers in the United States.

