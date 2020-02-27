Shares of HBCP Down 4.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Home Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBCP) on October 3rd, 2019 at $37.74. In approximately 5 months, Home Bancorp Inc has returned 4.37% as of today's recent price of $36.09.

Home Bancorp Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $40.80 and a 52-week low of $33.20 and are now trading 9% above that low price at $36.09 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

Home Bancorp Inc. is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank offers a variety of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families, and small to mid-sized businesses.

