Shares of HAR Up 31.3% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Harman Intl (:HAR) on November 8th, 2016 at $84.90. In approximately 40 months, Harman Intl has returned 31.33% as of today's recent price of $111.50.

In the past 52 weeks, Harman Intl share prices have been bracketed by a low of $64.93 and a high of $111.85 and are now at $111.50, 72% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Harman International Industries, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets audio and electronic systems. The Company offers navigation, integrated audio, lighting, car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions, and connected services. Harman International Industries serves automotive industry worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Harman Intl shares.

