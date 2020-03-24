Shares of HAL Down 76.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) on January 27th, 2020 at $22.26. In approximately 2 months, Halliburton Co has returned 76.32% as of today's recent price of $5.27.

Halliburton Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $32.30 and a 52-week low of $4.25 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $5.18 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.2% lower and 6.06% lower over the past week, respectively.

Halliburton Company provides energy and engineering and construction services, as well as manufactures products for the energy industry. The Company offers services and products and integrated solutions to customers in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas.

