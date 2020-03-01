Shares of HA Up 6.0% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Hawaiian Holding (NASDAQ:HA) on September 11th, 2019 at $27.67. In approximately 4 months, Hawaiian Holding has returned 5.96% as of today's recent price of $29.32.

Hawaiian Holding share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $34.15 and a 52-week low of $22.92 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $29.32 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. provides scheduled and charter air transportation of passengers, cargo, and mail. The Company provides its services among the islands of Hawaii and between Hawaii and several West Coast gateway cities and destinations in the South Pacific.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Hawaiian Holding shares.

