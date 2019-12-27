Shares of H Up 22.7% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Hyatt Hotels-A (NYSE:H) on October 28th, 2019 at $73.63. In approximately 2 months, Hyatt Hotels-A has returned 22.69% as of today's recent price of $90.33.

Over the past year, Hyatt Hotels-A has traded in a range of $63.45 to $90.47 and is now at $90.33, 42% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a global hospitality company. The Company manages, franchises, owns, and develops branded hotels, resorts, and residential and vacation ownership properties. Hyatt Hotels serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Hyatt Hotels-A shares.

Log in and add Hyatt Hotels-A (H) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.