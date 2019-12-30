Shares of GWW Up 19.4% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) on September 9th, 2019 at $282.99. In approximately 4 months, Ww Grainger Inc has returned 19.38% as of today's recent price of $337.83.

In the past 52 weeks, Ww Grainger Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $255.39 and a high of $340.57 and are now at $337.83, 32% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating supplies, and related information to the commercial, industrial, contractor, and institutional markets in North America. The Company's products include motors, HVAC equipment, lighting, hand and power tools, pumps, and electrical equipment.

