Shares of GWRE Down 29.9% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Guidewire Softwa (NYSE:GWRE) on February 25th, 2020 at $113.09. In approximately 1 month, Guidewire Softwa has returned 29.87% as of today's recent price of $79.31.

In the past 52 weeks, Guidewire Softwa share prices have been bracketed by a low of $72.40 and a high of $124.16 and are now at $79.31, 10% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Guidewire Software Inc. develops and publishes enterprise software for the property and casualty insurance industry. The Company's software supports the workflow, collaboration with external partners, and rule-based decision-making that characterize modern underwriting and claims operations. Guidewire Software serves customers in the United States.

