Shares of GWRE Up 7.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Guidewire Softwa (NYSE:GWRE) on January 13th, 2020 at $112.97. In approximately 1 month, Guidewire Softwa has returned 7.06% as of today's recent price of $120.95.

Guidewire Softwa share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $123.59 and a 52-week low of $84.19 and are now trading 44% above that low price at $120.94 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Guidewire Software Inc. develops and publishes enterprise software for the property and casualty insurance industry. The Company's software supports the workflow, collaboration with external partners, and rule-based decision-making that characterize modern underwriting and claims operations. Guidewire Software serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Guidewire Softwa shares.

Log in and add Guidewire Softwa (GWRE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.