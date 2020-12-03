Shares of GTY Down 27.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) on January 8th, 2020 at $31.98. In approximately 2 months, Getty Realty has returned 27.82% as of today's recent price of $23.08.

In the past 52 weeks, Getty Realty share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $22.51 and a high of $33.75 and are now at $23.08. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.22% lower and 0.93% lower over the past week, respectively.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the ownership, leasing, and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. Getty Realty owns properties across the Northeast and the Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Getty Realty.

Log in and add Getty Realty (GTY) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.