Shares of GTS Up 23.2% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Triple-S Mgmt-B (NYSE:GTS) on November 5th, 2019 at $15.79. In approximately 2 months, Triple-S Mgmt-B has returned 23.22% as of today's recent price of $19.45.

Over the past year, Triple-S Mgmt-B has traded in a range of $12.66 to $27.87 and is now at $19.45, 54% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.9%.

Triple-S Management Corporation is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The Company operates a network of participants and providers in Puerto Rico.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Triple-S Mgmt-B shares.

Log in and add Triple-S Mgmt-B (GTS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.