Shares of GTLS Up 23.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) on December 12th, 2019 at $58.12. In approximately 1 month, Chart Industries has returned 23.57% as of today's recent price of $71.81.

Over the past year, Chart Industries has traded in a range of $52.32 to $95.66 and is now at $71.81, 37% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a global manufacturer of equipment used in the production, storage, and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The Company's products include vacuum-insulated containment vessels, heat exchangers, cold boxes, and other cryogenic components.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Chart Industries shares.

Log in and add Chart Industries (GTLS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.