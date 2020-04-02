Shares of GT Down 12.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Goodyear Tire (NASDAQ:GT) on December 23rd, 2019 at $15.16. In approximately 1 month, Goodyear Tire has returned 12.80% as of today's recent price of $13.22.

Goodyear Tire share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.40 and a 52-week low of $10.76 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $13.29 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires for most applications. The Company also manufactures and markets several lines of rubber and rubber-related chemicals and provides automotive repair services. Goodyear also retreads truck, aircraft, and heavy equipment tires. The Company provides its products and services worldwide.

