Shares of GRUB Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) on April 7th, 2020 at $42.34. In approximately 4 weeks, Grubhub Inc has returned 12.89% as of today's recent price of $47.79.

In the past 52 weeks, Grubhub Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $29.35 and a high of $80.25 and are now at $47.79, 63% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

GrubHub Inc operates an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. The Company's platform assists diners in searching for local restaurant, tracking the order, and re-order for convenience. GrubHub operates within the United States and the United Kingdom.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Grubhub Inc.

Log in and add Grubhub Inc (GRUB) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.