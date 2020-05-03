Shares of GRUB Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) on November 22nd, 2019 at $42.21. In approximately 3 months, Grubhub Inc has returned 15.93% as of today's recent price of $48.93.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Grubhub Inc have traded between a low of $32.11 and a high of $83.02 and are now at $48.93, which is 52% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.37% lower and 0.34% higher over the past week, respectively.

GrubHub Inc operates an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. The Company's platform assists diners in searching for local restaurant, tracking the order, and re-order for convenience. GrubHub operates within the United States and the United Kingdom.

