Shares of GRC Down 27.5% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) on February 7th, 2020 at $35.68. In approximately 1 month, Gorman-Rupp Co has returned 27.54% as of today's recent price of $25.85.

Over the past year, Gorman-Rupp Cohas traded in a range of $25.79 to $38.99 and are now at $26.64. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and related fluid control equipment. The Company's products are used in construction, industrial, petroleum, water, wastewater, original equipment, agricultural, fire protection, and military applications. Gorman-Rupp operates around the world.

