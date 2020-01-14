Shares of GRC Up 21.0% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) on September 10th, 2019 at $31.08. In approximately 4 months, Gorman-Rupp Co has returned 21.03% as of today's recent price of $37.61.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Gorman-Rupp Co have traded between a low of $29.00 and a high of $38.99 and are now at $37.61, which is 30% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and related fluid control equipment. The Company's products are used in construction, industrial, petroleum, water, wastewater, original equipment, agricultural, fire protection, and military applications. Gorman-Rupp operates around the world.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Gorman-Rupp Co shares.

Log in and add Gorman-Rupp Co (GRC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.