Shares of GPN Up 4.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) on April 9th, 2020 at $151.96. In approximately 3 weeks, Global Payments has returned 4.53% as of today's recent price of $158.84.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Global Payments have traded between a low of $105.54 and a high of $209.62 and are now at $158.99, which is 51% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

Global Payments Inc. provides electronic transaction processing, information systems, and services. The Company serves the financial, corporate, government, and merchant communities on a worldwide basis. Global Payments provides funds transfer, merchant services, merchant accounting, Internet services, and other services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Global Payments shares.

