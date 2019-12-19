Shares of GPI Up 32.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Group 1 Automoti (NYSE:GPI) on September 9th, 2019 at $79.34. In approximately 3 months, Group 1 Automoti has returned 32.51% as of today's recent price of $105.13.

Over the past year, Group 1 Automoti has traded in a range of $48.69 to $110.11 and is now at $105.13, 116% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.77% higher and 1.03% higher over the past week, respectively.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. owns and operates automobile dealerships. The Company sells new and used cars and light trucks, provides maintenance and repair services, and sells replacement parts, as well as arranges related financing, insurance, and extended service contracts. Group 1 Automotive operates in the States of Florida, Georgia, Colorado, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Texas.

