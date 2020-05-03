Shares of GNRT Up 1.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Gener8 Maritime (NYSE:GNRT) on May 30th, 2018 at $6.49. In approximately 22 months, Gener8 Maritime has returned 1.85% as of today's recent price of $6.61.

Gener8 Maritime share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $6.94 and a 52-week low of $3.52 and are now trading 88% above that low price at $6.61 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Gener8 Maritime, Inc. provides marine transportation services. The Company offers international seaborne crude oil transportation services. Gener8 Maritime serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Gener8 Maritime shares.

Log in and add Gener8 Maritime (GNRT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.