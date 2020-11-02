Shares of GNRC Up 36.3% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) on October 9th, 2019 at $81.83. In approximately 4 months, Generac Holdings has returned 36.34% as of today's recent price of $111.56.

In the past 52 weeks, Generac Holdings share prices have been bracketed by a low of $49.41 and a high of $112.25 and are now at $111.56, 126% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.92% higher and 0.43% higher over the past week, respectively.

Generac Holdings Inc. manufactures automatic, stationary standby, and portable generators. The Company offers generators to serve the residential, commercial, industrial, and telecommunications markets. Generac Holdings markets its products worldwide.

