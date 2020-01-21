Shares of GNRC Up 26.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) on October 9th, 2019 at $81.82. In approximately 3 months, Generac Holdings has returned 26.51% as of today's recent price of $103.52.

Generac Holdings share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $105.41 and a 52-week low of $49.15 and are now trading 111% above that low price at $103.52 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Generac Holdings Inc. manufactures automatic, stationary standby, and portable generators. The Company offers generators to serve the residential, commercial, industrial, and telecommunications markets. Generac Holdings markets its products worldwide.

