Shares of GNE Down 33.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Genie Energy-B (NYSE:GNE) on August 5th, 2019 at $8.70. In approximately 7 months, Genie Energy-B has returned 33.45% as of today's recent price of $5.79.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Genie Energy-B have traded between the current low of $5.78 and a high of $11.98 and are now at $5.79. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

Genie Energy Ltd. focuses on retail energy provider business and oil and gas exploration projects. The Company offers electricity and natural gas to residential customers in Eastern United States. exploration and production development projects are located in Israel, Colorado, and Mongolia.

