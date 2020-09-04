Shares of GLW Down 22.5% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) on January 30th, 2020 at $27.61. In approximately 2 months, Corning Inc has returned 22.48% as of today's recent price of $21.40.

Corning Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.34 and a 52-week low of $17.44 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $21.40 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

Corning Incorporated is a global technology-based company. The Company produces optical fiber, cable, and photonic components for the telecommunications industry, as well as manufactures glass panels, funnels, liquid crystal display glass, and projection video lens assemblies for the information display industry.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Corning Inc.

Log in and add Corning Inc (GLW) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.