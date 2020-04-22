Shares of GLUU Up 26.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) on March 19th, 2020 at $6.33. In approximately 1 month, Glu Mobile Inc has returned 26.64% as of today's recent price of $8.01.

In the past 52 weeks, Glu Mobile Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.98 and a high of $11.28 and are now at $8.01, 101% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Glu Mobile Inc. develops and publishes mobile games on a global basis. The Company develops its games and related applications based on third-party licensed brands and other intellectual property, as well as on its own brands and intellectual property.

