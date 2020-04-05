Shares of GLT Up 15.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) on March 31st, 2020 at $12.18. In approximately 1 month, Glatfelter has returned 15.76% as of today's recent price of $14.10.

In the past 52 weeks, Glatfelter share prices have been bracketed by a low of $9.44 and a high of $19.03 and are now at $14.10, 49% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

P.H. Glatfelter Co, commonly known as Glatfelter, manufactures specialty paper and engineered products. The Company's products include custom applications such as playing cards and digital imaging papers, as well as printing, converting papers, and long-fiberand overlay papers.

