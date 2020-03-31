Shares of GLRE Down 37.2% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Greenlight Cap-A (NASDAQ:GLRE) on January 29th, 2020 at $9.46. In approximately 2 months, Greenlight Cap-A has returned 37.18% as of today's recent price of $5.94.

Greenlight Cap-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $12.60 and a 52-week low of $5.00 and are now trading 14% above that low price at $5.71 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. provides reinsurance underwriting services. The Company offers property and casualty reinsurance products and services. Greenlight Capital Re serves customers in Ireland and Cayman Islands.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Greenlight Cap-A.

Log in and add Greenlight Cap-A (GLRE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.