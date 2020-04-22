Shares of GLOB Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Globant Sa (NYSE:GLOB) on April 7th, 2020 at $94.27. In approximately 2 weeks, Globant Sa has returned 3.92% as of today's recent price of $97.97.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Globant Sa have traded between a low of $70.83 and a high of $141.67 and are now at $97.97, which is 38% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 1.26% lower over the past week, respectively.

Globant S.A. is a software solutions company. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients throughout North America and Europe.

