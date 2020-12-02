Shares of GLOB Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Globant Sa (NYSE:GLOB) on November 25th, 2019 at $103.94. In approximately 3 months, Globant Sa has returned 18.44% as of today's recent price of $123.11.

Globant Sa share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $131.00 and a 52-week low of $66.58 and are now trading 85% above that low price at $123.11 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

Globant S.A. is a software solutions company. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients throughout North America and Europe.

