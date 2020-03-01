Shares of GLOB Up 1.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Globant Sa (NYSE:GLOB) on November 25th, 2019 at $103.94. In approximately 1 month, Globant Sa has returned 1.51% as of today's recent price of $105.50.

Globant Sa share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $112.33 and a 52-week low of $50.91 and are now trading 107% above that low price at $105.50 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

Globant S.A. is a software solutions company. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients throughout North America and Europe.

