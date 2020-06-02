Shares of GLNG Down 12.5% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Golar Lng Ltd (NASDAQ:GLNG) on January 22nd, 2020 at $12.83. In approximately 2 weeks, Golar Lng Ltd has returned 12.47% as of today's recent price of $11.23.

In the past 52 weeks, Golar Lng Ltd share prices have been bracketed by a low of $9.53 and a high of $23.27 and are now at $10.71, 12% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

Golar LNG Limited operates as an independent owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure, including carriers, floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), and floating liquefaction (FLNG) vessels. Collectively these assets make Golar an integrated midstream LNG services provider supporting resource holders, gas producers, and consumers.

