Shares of GKOS Down 48.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) on February 24th, 2020 at $62.03. In approximately 4 weeks, Glaukos Corp has returned 48.07% as of today's recent price of $32.21.

In the past 52 weeks, Glaukos Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $23.70 and a high of $84.65 and are now at $32.21, 36% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

Glaukos Corporation operates as an ophthalmic medical technology company. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the treatment of glaucoma. Glaukos offers micro-scale injectable therapies designed to address the complete range of glaucoma disease states and progression.

