Shares of GHC Down 5.7% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Graham Holding-B (NYSE:GHC) on January 10th, 2020 at $619.81. In approximately 3 weeks, Graham Holding-B has returned 5.66% as of today's recent price of $584.75.

Over the past year, Graham Holding-Bhas traded in a range of $580.00 to $756.26 and are now at $584.75. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

Graham Holdings Company is a diversified education and media company whose principal operations include educational services, newspaper print and online publishing, television broadcasting and cable television systems.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Graham Holding-B.

Log in and add Graham Holding-B (GHC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.