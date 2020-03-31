Shares of GEOS Down 59.5% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Geospace Technol (NASDAQ:GEOS) on January 10th, 2020 at $15.26. In approximately 3 months, Geospace Technol has returned 59.49% as of today's recent price of $6.18.

Geospace Technol share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.66 and a 52-week low of $4.61 and are now trading 34% above that low price at $6.18 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Geospace Technologies Corporaton designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the acquisition and processing of seismic data. The Company markets its seismic instruments primarily to the oil and gas industry worldwide. Geospace also designs and manufactures thermal imaging equipment and distributes dry thermal film products to the commercial graphics industry.

