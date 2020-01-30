Shares of GENC Down 6.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Gencor Inds Inc (NASDAQ:GENC) on January 3rd, 2020 at $11.49. In approximately 4 weeks, Gencor Inds Inc has returned 6.05% as of today's recent price of $10.80.

In the past 52 weeks, Gencor Inds Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.51 and a high of $14.64 and are now at $10.79, 3% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.22% lower and 0.8% lower over the past week, respectively.

Gencor Industries Inc. manufactures asphalt plants, soil remediation plants, combustion systems, and screening equipment for the construction industry. The Company is a global manufacturer serving North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Gencor Inds Inc.

Log in and add Gencor Inds Inc (GENC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.