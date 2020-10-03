Shares of GE Down 28.6% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for General Electric (NYSE:GE) on February 24th, 2020 at $11.83. In approximately 2 weeks, General Electric has returned 28.57% as of today's recent price of $8.45.

In the past 52 weeks, General Electric share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.65 and a high of $13.26 and are now at $9.40, 23% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

General Electric Company is a globally diversified technology and financial services company. The Company's products and services include aircraft engines, power generation, water processing, and household appliances to medical imaging, business and consumer financing, and industrial products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of General Electric.

Log in and add General Electric (GE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.