Shares of GDOT Up 9.4% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Green Dot Corp-A (NYSE:GDOT) on October 30th, 2019 at $31.20. In approximately 3 months, Green Dot Corp-A has returned 9.38% as of today's recent price of $34.12.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Green Dot Corp-A have traded between a low of $21.97 and a high of $76.81 and are now at $34.12, which is 55% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.8%.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a bank holding company that offers personal banking products and services. The Company provides prepaid debit card products, prepaid card reloading services, and mobile banking accounts. Green Dot offers its products and services to consumers across the United States via retail, online, and digital distribution channels.

