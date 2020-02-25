Shares of GDOT Up 15.0% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Green Dot Corp-A (NYSE:GDOT) on October 30th, 2019 at $31.20. In approximately 4 months, Green Dot Corp-A has returned 14.99% as of today's recent price of $35.87.

Green Dot Corp-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $76.22 and a 52-week low of $21.97 and are now trading 64% above that low price at $36.11 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.5%.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a bank holding company that offers personal banking products and services. The Company provides prepaid debit card products, prepaid card reloading services, and mobile banking accounts. Green Dot offers its products and services to consumers across the United States via retail, online, and digital distribution channels.

