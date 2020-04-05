Shares of GDOT Up 13.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Green Dot Corp-A (NYSE:GDOT) on March 25th, 2020 at $24.75. In approximately 1 month, Green Dot Corp-A has returned 13.05% as of today's recent price of $27.98.

Over the past year, Green Dot Corp-A has traded in a range of $14.20 to $66.81 and is now at $27.98, 97% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a bank holding company that offers personal banking products and services. The Company provides prepaid debit card products, prepaid card reloading services, and mobile banking accounts. Green Dot offers its products and services to consumers across the United States via retail, online, and digital distribution channels.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Green Dot Corp-A shares.

