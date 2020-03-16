Shares of GDEN Down 66.2% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Golden Entertain (NASDAQ:GDEN) on February 25th, 2020 at $19.07. In approximately 3 weeks, Golden Entertain has returned 66.23% as of today's recent price of $6.44.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Golden Entertain have traded between the current low of $5.00 and a high of $21.67 and are now at $6.44. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.64% lower and 5.17% lower over the past week, respectively.

Golden Entertainment, Inc. operates as a gaming company. The Company offers casino, distribute gaming, and lottery services. Golden Entertainment serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Golden Entertain.

Log in and add Golden Entertain (GDEN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.