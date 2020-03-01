Shares of GCI Down 6.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) on November 20th, 2019 at $6.57. In approximately 1 month, Gannett Co Inc has returned 6.85% as of today's recent price of $6.12.

In the past 52 weeks, Gannett Co Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.84 and a high of $11.99 and are now at $6.12, 5% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Gannett Co., Inc. operates as a media and marketing company. The Company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications. Gannett serves customers in the United States and the United Kingdom.

