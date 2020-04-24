Shares of GBT Up 41.2% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Global Blood The (NASDAQ:GBT) on March 25th, 2020 at $50.84. In approximately 1 month, Global Blood The has returned 41.20% as of today's recent price of $71.78.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Global Blood The have traded between a low of $39.95 and a high of $87.54 and are now at $71.78, which is 80% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat blood-based disorders. Global Blood Therapeutics serves customers worldwide.

