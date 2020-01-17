Shares of GAIA Up 25.3% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) on October 30th, 2019 at $7.03. In approximately 3 months, Gaia Inc has returned 25.27% as of today's recent price of $8.80.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Gaia Inc have traded between a low of $5.50 and a high of $12.17 and are now at $8.80, which is 60% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

Gaia, Inc. operates a global digital video subscription service and community. The Company offers a digital content library on multiple internet-connected devices.

