Shares of GABC Up 4.2% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for German Amer Bncp (NASDAQ:GABC) on April 9th, 2020 at $28.51. In approximately 3 weeks, German Amer Bncp has returned 4.21% as of today's recent price of $29.71.

German Amer Bncp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $36.17 and a 52-week low of $23.54 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $29.71 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

German American Bancorp Inc. is a multi-bank holding company. The Banks provide a wide range of retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. German American Bancorp operates in southwestern Indiana.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of German Amer Bncp shares.

