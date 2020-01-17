Shares of FTNT Up 31.7% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) on November 1st, 2019 at $89.58. In approximately 3 months, Fortinet Inc has returned 31.70% as of today's recent price of $117.97.

Fortinet Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $119.50 and a 52-week low of $68.15 and are now trading 73% above that low price at $117.97 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.76% higher and 2.39% higher over the past week, respectively.

Fortinet, Inc. provides network security solutions. The Company offers network security appliances, related software, and subscription services. Fortinet systems integrate the industry's broadest suite of security technologies, including firewall, VPN, antivirus, intrusion prevention (IPS), web filtering, antispam, and traffic shaping.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Fortinet Inc shares.

