Shares of FSS Up 23.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Fed Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS) on June 18th, 2019 at $26.00. In approximately 7 months, Fed Signal Corp has returned 23.58% as of today's recent price of $32.13.

Over the past year, Fed Signal Corp has traded in a range of $18.59 to $35.75 and is now at $32.37, 74% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.41% higher and 0.12% higher over the past week, respectively.

Federal Signal Corporation manufactures and supplies safety, signaling, and communications equipment. The Company's equipment includes fire rescue products, street sweeping and vacuum loader vehicles, parking control equipment, custom on-premise signage, carbide cutting tools, precision punches and dies, and plastic injection mold components.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Fed Signal Corp shares.

Log in and add Fed Signal Corp (FSS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.