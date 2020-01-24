Shares of FSB Up 17.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Franklin Financi (NYSE:FSB) on October 24th, 2019 at $32.90. In approximately 3 months, Franklin Financi has returned 17.11% as of today's recent price of $38.53.

Over the past year, Franklin Financi has traded in a range of $26.06 to $39.00 and is now at $38.53, 48% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Franklin Financial Network Inc. is a bank holding company owning and controlling one or more banks.

